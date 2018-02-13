Google opens third digital training space

The Google Digital Garage has been created by brand experience agency WRG, part of The Creative Engagement Group, and offers free digital skills training.

The permanent space will have training courses for a range of abilities and cover topics such as how to get online for the first time, learning how to code and growing a business through social media.

WRG has also created similar spaces for Google in Sheffield and Birmingham.

Russ Lidstone, chief executive of WRG and The Creative Engagement Group, said: "Working with Google on their drive to improve digital skills in the UK is a creative and inspiring process. The activity is proving to be really popular and we’re delighted by the take-up of free digital skills training."