Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google opens third digital training space

Google has opened its third digital training space in Manchester as it aims to help 100,000 people in the UK find a job or develop their career.

Google opens third digital training space

The Google Digital Garage has been created by brand experience agency WRG, part of The Creative Engagement Group, and offers free digital skills training.

The permanent space will have training courses for a range of abilities and cover topics such as how to get online for the first time, learning how to code and growing a business through social media.

WRG has also created similar spaces for Google in Sheffield and Birmingham.

Russ Lidstone, chief executive of WRG and The Creative Engagement Group, said: "Working with Google on their drive to improve digital skills in the UK is a creative and inspiring process. The activity is proving to be really popular and we’re delighted by the take-up of free digital skills training."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now