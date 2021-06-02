Sara Nelson
Google partners News UK to bring back The Funday Times

Uncommon Creative Studio has created ads for the campaign, which also includes a Channel 4 partnership.

The partnership encourages families to get back out and explore the world around them
Coinciding with the lifting of lockdown and the promise of school holidays, Google has partnered News UK and Channel 4 on a campaign aimed at helping the British public get the most out of the summer.

The creative, developed by Uncommon Creative Studio, will run across TV, out of home, digital and social. OMD UK, alongside Google’s digital agency, Essence, has handled the media planning and buying, and secured both partnerships.

Entitled “What are you searching for this summer?”, the campaign includes a blast from the past in the form of the return of the print edition of the "Funday Times", the kids supplement included in The Sunday Times between 1989 and 2007, and carefully placed TV ads advising on such pressing matters as “how to make a good impression on a first date”.

Four eight-page supplements of the Funday Times will appear with The Sunday Times throughout June, featuring Google Search innovations, making use of augmented reality, that readers can interact with using a mobile or tablet device.

The campaign launched last night with a 120-second ad during Bake Off: The Professionals on Channel 4, directed by Josh Tenser at Uncommon. Through the rest of June it will feature in several ad breaks for programmes including Euro 2020 matches and Love Island.

Spots on Channel 4 will feature throughout the schedule until July, showcasing contextual Google searches based on specific shows, with romance tips appearing during First Dates and so on. There will also be a cross-platform partnership across C4, All 4 and the broadcaster’s social channels.

The campaign will be supported with paid social and live reads on Virgin Radio, and Times Radio, and the Funday Times supplement will benefit from in-store promotion across 1,200 top-selling Tesco supermarkets and convenience stores. The Fifth, News UK’s influencer marketing agency, is recruiting influencer families to promote the partnership.

In the out-of-home campaign, working with Talon and OMG DOOH, Google will deliver locally relevant dynamic content based on a triggers such as time, weather and location.

Nishma Robb, director of brand and reputation marketing at Google, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this campaign and our continued partnership with OMD to bring this to life. At Google, we want to encourage everyone to discover more this summer and love seeing the many ways search can help start those new adventures come to life.”

David Dumville, head of solutions at News UK, added: “Google’s innovative features transform the [Funday Times] supplement into an exhilarating futuristic learning and play tool which is fun for all the family. And with restrictions easing we hope this campaign will inspire families to get out and about.”

