Google and PayPal retain top spots as 'meaningful' brands

Google and PayPal continue to be regarded as the most "meaningful" brands as Samsung, Nivea, Ikea and Lego drop out of a top 10 produced by the latest global Havas Media research.

However in the UK Royal Mail, Amazon and Google make the top three.

The global study, which comprises 1,800 brands, consulted 350,000 people in 31 countries to measure the perceived impact of brands on quality of life, looking at the product’s functionality, the impact it has on the world and on consumers.

Automotive brand Mercedes-Benz jumped three spots to third place and has surpassed WhatsApp since the study was last carried out in 2017.

There is huge change among the second half of the top 10. Johnson & Johnson, previously unranked, claims sixth place, Gillette jumps from 26th to seventh and BMW follows behind, climbing up from 15th place. Microsoft and new entrant Danone make up the rest of the top 10.

The study also found that consumers would not care if 77% of brands disappeared. This percentage is at its highest since the Meaningful Brands research began in 2008 and three percentage points higher than in 2017.

Moreover while 90% of consumers expect brands to provide content, over half the content from brands is not meaningful to consumers.

Maria Garrido, chief insights officer at Havas Group and senior vice-president of brand marketing at Vivendi, said: "Our findings show that consumers will reward brands that want to make the world a better place and that reflect their values. A massive 77% of consumers prefer to buy from companies that share their values. Brand activism will become a crucial part of a brand’s strategy."