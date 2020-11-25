Google Pixel hosts online movie treasure hunt

Google Pixel is hosting an online treasure hunt, in which movie fans can win film downloads, to promote the ease of downloading and watching films using a Google Pixel 5 with 5G.

"Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema" launches today (25 November). It is designed to evoke nostalgia and be enjoyed by consumers from the comfort of their home.

Earlier this month, Google partnered the British Film Institute to come up with a list of 50 rewatchable British films. Clues relating to those movies will be revealed in the map-based experience.

Players will need to search the digital map for a pin hidden at a location that corresponds to each clue in order to win. The first people to find each pin will receive a code, allowing them to rent the film on Google Play.

New films will be released onto the map every three days and include The Theory of Everything, Atonement and Phantom Thread.

To promote the experience, actors John Hannah and Simon Callow from Four Weddings and a Funeral, which was ranked the top rewatchable British film, appeared on the Southbank next to a Google Maps logo.

Soniya Jobantura, Google Pixel product manager said: "People are seeking familiarity in uncertain times, and find comfort in being able to reconnect to stories and characters that they know and love.

"The idea for 'Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema' is to allow the nation to rediscover these films from our past and instantly transport themselves, whether they're on the sofa, in the park, or moving between rooms – Pixel 5G will allow you to download and watch these films instantly."