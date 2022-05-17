Google Pixel pop-up explores the magic of photography

Google Pixel is inviting guests to explore the magic of photography in an immersive experience inspired by its Magic Eraser feature, which is available on the Google Pixel 6.

Magic Eraser allows photo takers to erase distractions, such as an accidental photobomber or an unappealing pylon, from a photo.

The "World of magic" is open for 10 days from 19 May at 55 Regent Street in London and will feature a series of "unforgettable moments".

Visitors can expect interactive installations, an "unexpected" photobooth and a chance to explore what's possible when photography merges magic.

Amplify is delivering the project.

Google's Magic Eraser function was featured in an ad released in November 2021 for the Google Pixel 6 phone, created by Anomaly.

In the 60-second spot, a group of people at a fairground are shown using Magic Eraser to remove people from the background of their photo.