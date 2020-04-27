Google, Samsung and Twitter awarded as Campaign Experience Awards kick off

Google has won two golds for experiential projects at the Campaign Experience Awards.

72andSunny, Amplify, Essence, Halpern and OMD worked with the brand on the "Curiosity room" activation, which won Best Collaboration. The project turned 55 Regent Street in London into "Pixeldilly Circus", with three floors of music and dining experiences, a faux launderette, a Vogue photo shoot and a slide in place of an escalator.

Brandfuel was awarded gold for Google's "Android avenue" in the Exhibition Experience category. The pop-up showcased the latest Google and Android technology at Mobile World Congress.

The winners of the 2020 Experience Awards were revealed in a digital ceremony that was live streamed on campaignexperienceawards.com earlier today and will continue tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday.

Flying Object picked up a gold in Brand Experience B2C for "Visit #ScottishTwitter". Judges praised the project, which saw a parody tourist information office take centre stage at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Black Sparrow Presents won gold in the Venue Experience category for "House of Vans London presents ComfyCush High", which turned the Vans skate bowl into a giant foam pit.

A gold in Global Brand Activation was handed to HeyHuman for Guinness Africa "The flavour rooms". The immersive experience allowed people to explore the characteristics of their drink through different zones dedicated to the senses.

Samsung UK’s "World's first vertical gig", featuring singer Mabel, scooped a gold for Iris in the Game Changer category.

Rematch Live collected a gold for Creative Event of the Year with "Wimbledon rematch 1980" for the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Judges were impressed by the campaign's forensic approach to detail in recreating an iconic sporting moment.

Other winners include Event Team of the Year for Amplify. More details on all the winners can be found at campaignlive.co.uk/experienceawards.

The daily breakdown of the remaining categories is listed below. Winners will be announced via live stream at 4pm on campaignexperienceawards.com.

Wednesday 29 April

Activation at a Festival or Public Event

Food Experience

Brand Experience B2B

Outdoor Experience

Integrated Marketing Campaign

Staffing Agency

Creative Experience Agency

Thursday 30 April

Digital Experience

Experiences for Good

Production Experience

Venue Team

Bravest Campaign

Debut Event

Outstanding Creative Idea

Grand Prix