Google, Spotify, FT and Group M among judges for British Media Awards

British Media Awards: hosted by BBC presenter Fiona Bruce last year

The deadline for entries is 8 February for the awards, which recognise the best media companies and publishers in and around the UK and beyond.

Chris Duncan, managing director of Times Newspapers, is the chair of judges for the British Media Awards.

Judges include Jon Slade, chief commercial officer of the Financial Times, Rakesh Patel, UK sales director of Spotify, David McMurtie, head of publishers from Google UK, Zoe Harris, marketing director of Trinity Mirror and Jim Edwards, founding UK editor of Business Editor.

Other members of the awards jury are Steve Goodman, head of press for Group M, Sophie Robinson, chief marketing officer of Shortlist Media, Stephen Martinic, chief brand officer of Cannes Lions owner Ascential, and Andrew Hirsch, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis content agency John Brown Publishing.

The awards include new categories including best subscription team and regional and international teams to reflect the breadth of media companies in the UK and the need to diversify revenues beyond advertising.

The judging for the British Media Awards takes place in March and the winners will be revealed at a dinner at the Park Lane Hilton on 16 May.

Find out more at www.britishmediaawards.com

For general enquiries about entries and judging, contact shane.atkinson@haymarket.com

For sponsorship opportunities, contact rebecca.carles@haymarket.com