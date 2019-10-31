Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Google turns out The Shard's lights for stargazing event

Activation will showcase Pixel 4 handset.

Google: astrophotography using Pixel 4
Google will showcase the photographic ability of its Pixel 4 handset with a star photography event.

Partnering the Royal Observatory in London's Greenwich, the activation at The Shard will lead to the lights being switched off in order to create optimal stargazing conditions.

The Shard will switch off its lights for an hour on 6 November, while visitors are assisted by astronomer Tom Kerss. People will receive help on how to take photos of stars using the Pixel 4 and its "night sight" mode, a new feature that Google claims "makes astrophotography accessible".

A space-themed menu and bespoke "moonlight" cocktails will be available throughout the three-hour event.

Ogilvy is delivering the project.

