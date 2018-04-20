Babar Khan Javed
Google's new video ad format doesn't need YouTube

Withdrawing its eggs from YouTube's basket, Google will now offer advertisers and agencies video ads outside the world's largest video search engine.

YouTube's 'Creator Lounge' in Dubai
Advertisers and agencies can now reach more Google platform audiences with video ads.

Outstream is the latest video ad format from Google that is purpose-built for mobile apps and mobile websites, and not tied to YouTube.

Appearing in banner ads, interstitials, in-feed, with placements for mobile web and app native, the new format offers advertisers and agencies the potential to reach audiences that may not be active on YouTube.

Google's video partners consist of mobile apps and publisher sites that are the exclusive destination for the new ad unit, which advertisers and agencies may purchase based on Google's viewability standards on viewable CPM.

"When outstream video ads come into view on a mobile screen, they begin to play with the sound off," Armen Mkrtchyan, product manager of video ads, wrote a post. "After that, a user can tap the ad to turn sound on and restart the video from the beginning, or simply keep scrolling."

The day after this update was announced the latest Chrome browser was launched, with blocked autoplay video ads as the key feature.

