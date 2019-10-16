Google's Steve Vranakis departs to be creative chief of Greece

Steve Vranakis has left his post as executive creative director of Google Creative Lab to become chief creative officer of Greece.

Vranakis departed Google at the beginning of the month and has relocated to Greece for the newly created role. He will serve as a special advisor to Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and collaborate with the government to help rebrand the country, which has faced a financial crisis for much of the past decade.

He will oversee marketing campaigns abroad and also develop programmes domestically aimed at changing Greece’s narrative and helping the country rebuild after its recession.

Vranakis had worked at Google Creative Lab since 2011. His projects include the Assembly of Youth installation, which gave disadvantaged young people a voice at the United Nations, and the Refugee Info Hub, a mobile information platform for Syrian refugees.

Before Google, he spent eight years at VCCP, overseeing campaigns for O2, Coca-Cola and Comparethemarket.com.

Vranakis comes from a Greek family and grew up in Vancouver, Canada, before moving to London.