Google's Whitehead to depart

Gill Whitehead, the former BBC and Channel 4 executive, is leaving Google after three years in senior analytics roles.

Having joined Google from Channel 4 in 2016 as senior director of market insight EMEA, Whitehead was most recently senior director, client solutions and analytics.

She is leaving the internet giant to do a masters degree at Oxford University's Internet Institute.

During eight years at Channel 4, Whitehead, who had the title of director of audience technologies and insight, was credited with driving the broadcaster’s online data strategy.

At the BBC, where she spent five years, she was head of strategy, led the commercial iPlayer activities and latterly became director of children’s.

She is an economist and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, and before media worked for the Bank of England and Deloitte Business Consulting.

Whitehead is also a non-executive director at Camelot, the National Lottery operator, and Informa, the events and exhibition intelligence business.