Goose Island celebrates new beer with summer-fuelled event series

Goose Island is celebrating its new IPA, Today's Haze, with a summer-fuelled event series.

The "Hazy sessions" will give guests a chance to listen to music while sampling beer. A tropical setting has been inspired by the stone fruit, mango and citrus flavours in Today's Haze. There will be palm trees, a cabana roof, deck chairs and branded tropical bars.

Sessions will be hosted in major cities around the UK and will run into next year. The next event will be at Oast House, Manchester on 28 August.

The project was launched earlier this week at All-Star Lanes, Westfield London (pictured). Visitors sampled the beer, played bar games and were entertained by DJ Justin Rushmore.

Paid social campaigns, influencers, traditional organic media support and where appropriate local digital advertising will support the campaign.

Today's Haze launches in pubs and bars throughout August, joining the brewery's core range.

Zeitgeist is delivering the project; it has an ongoing relationship with Goose Island that covers experiential, consumer and trade activations, creative consultation and consumer PR.

Alexander Haldane, trade marketing lead at Goose Island, said: "At Goose Island, we've always brought together the best IPAs and great quality music. Zeitgeist helped us achieve these twin aims with an event that brought the tropical flavours of our newest release, Today's Haze, to life in style."

Jamie Stockwood, founding director at Zeitgeist, commented: "Having worked with Goose Island for three years now, we are pleased with the increased awareness for the brand year-on-year in that time. It's great to work with a marketing team that recognises and embraces the power of culture bringing huge value to their customers through well thought out experiences."

The project is part of the wider event-focused campaign "Goose Island Presents..." where Goose Island aims to bring together "great beer and music". In August 2020 for "Goose Island Presents Supergrass" it hosted a virtual reality live stream show with British indie band Supergrass.