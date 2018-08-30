Goose Island to stage London party

This year's event, which takes place at a new location at The Oval, will feature live music from The Vaccines, punk rock three-piece Dream Wife and Willie J Healey, alongside DJ sets.

Guests can also sample a range of street food with beer and food pairings available. The brand will be showcasing a number of dishes with a twist, including meat cooked with hops, savoury doughnuts with specialty beers, and plant-based dishes.

The Goose Island LDN Block Party will take place on 22 September. Last year's event featured art installations and tap takeovers.