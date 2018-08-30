Kim Benjamin
Goose Island to stage London party

Chicago craft beer brand Goose Island is hosting its 'Block Party' in London for the third time.

This year's event, which takes place at a new location at The Oval, will feature live music from The Vaccines, punk rock three-piece Dream Wife and Willie J Healey, alongside DJ sets.

Guests can also sample a range of street food with beer and food pairings available. The brand will be showcasing a number of dishes with a twist, including meat cooked with hops, savoury doughnuts with specialty beers, and plant-based dishes.

The Goose Island LDN Block Party will take place on 22 September. Last year's event featured art installations and tap takeovers. 

