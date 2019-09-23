Fayola Douglas
Gordon's gin takes to the Thames for boat commute

Brand aims to enhance commute with podcast and live music.

Gordon's: floating bar experience
Gin brand Gordon's is setting sail on the Thames, offering commuters an enhanced way to travel.

The Diageo brand will be transforming the Silver Sockeye boat into The Gordon’s Line. Sailing along the river from Canary Wharf to Vauxhall during 3-4 October, passangers will be given the opportunity to "enjoy their journey home".

Guests will be able to watch a live recording of the Nobody Panic podcast, listen to live music and have a complimentary gin and tonic.

The boat will disembark from Canary Wharf and make stops at St Katharine's Pier, London Bridge Pier and Festival Pier, before docking at St George Wharf Pier. It will then travel back east to St Katharine's Pier. 

Ticketed passengers can only board at Canary Wharf Pier and St Katharine's Pier, but are able to disembark at any subsequent stops.

