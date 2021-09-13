Gousto cooks up global street food experience

Recipe box brand Gousto wants to satisfy consumers' cravings for holiday cuisine with a global street food experience taking place in Hoxton.

According to Gousto's research, after a year of lockdowns and travel restrictions, 57% of Brits are dreaming of escaping the UK in favour of far-flung destinations. However, 82% will avoid any travel that would require quarantine. Gousto is responding to the interest in travel and adventure with its "Flavourlust" campaign.

Created in partnership with Manifest and Gingerline's Flavourology group, "Flavourlust" is an immersive 70-minute experience that provides visitors with the sights, sounds and smells of iconic global food destinations. Guests will journey through Thailand, India and Brazil while tasting a range of dishes from the recipe box's new Street Food range.

The event, which takes place from 17-18 September, will be supported by DJ Nick Grimshaw and brand ambassador and comedian Katherine Ryan.

To add to the experience, hosted in London's Hoxton Arches, Gousto has also partnered with spiced gin brand OPIHR and Tony's Chocolonely to offer in-event dessert and drinks experiences.

Helen Kenny, managing partner at Manifest, said: "With long-distance travel still unattainable, Flavourlust has been designed to satisfy those cravings for far-flung cuisines, transport our taste buds to out-of-reach red-list destinations and reawaken our longing for adventure – all on the nation's doorstep."

The experience adds a new dimension to Gousto's "Give it some" brand platform by Mother London.

Anna Greene, vice-president of brand at Gousto, said: "Gousto is all about bringing variety and excitement to dinner time with over 44 different cuisines on our menu and thousands of recipes in our repertoire. The immersive 'Flavourlust' event is an opportunity to showcase our new Street Food range while bringing people the far-flung foodie adventures they have been missing over the past year."

The recipe box company has expanded from 50 to more than 60 recipes every week. As Gousto looks to 2022, the company will be investing in capacity and technology with two new automated fulfilment centres.