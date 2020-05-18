Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Gousto enlists Nick Grimshaw to host online dinner party

Paloma Faith, Katherine Ryan and David Haye will be attending.

Grimshaw: event takes place on 22 May
Gousto, the recipe box delivery brand, is inviting consumers to a virtual dinner party with Nick Grimshaw, Paloma Faith, Katherine Ryan and David Haye.

Guests will be able to select a recipe to prepare before the event. They can then tune in to the show to enjoy the food with entertainment provided by the celebrities. There will also be an option to ask questions and take part in polls.

"Table for 1 million" is free to attend and will be live-streamed on 22 May at 8pm. Those interested will be able to book their "seat" and select one of four recipes, for which they can buy ingredients in advance. Meal options include Baja-style fish tacos, chicken Kiev,  mushroom risotto and vegetarian gnocchi.

The event follows Gousto's research that found two-thirds of Brits say enjoying food together has been one of the most important things to keep their spirits up during the current crisis.

Timo Boldt, chief executive and founder of Gousto, said: "Our 'Table for 1 million' event will provide the ultimate dinnertime inspiration as people join together to celebrate delicious food and be entertained by the brilliant line-up of celebrity guests.

"Using our data, we’re sharing recipes of the nation’s favourite dishes, so our guests can cook and enjoy the food they love most, with up to one million others eating the same meal."

The7stars is working alongside Manifest London to deliver the project.

