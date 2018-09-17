Kim Benjamin
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Gousto to stage 'chefless' cooking experience

After embarking on a gastronomical tour, diners will be challenged to create a meal from fresh ingredients.

Recipe box company Gousto is encouraging people to unleash their culinary creativity in an immersive dining experience.

Diners will be taken on a gastronomical world tour from destinations such as Mexico and India, and challenged to create a meal full of flavour by transforming fresh ingredients into tasty dishes.

Guests can also try their hand at a "create your own" cocktail bar, with a drink paired to their culinary creations, and learn how to plate up food for the perfect Instagram shot, before sitting down to enjoy their meal in a restaurant setting.

The ‘chefless’ restaurant is part of Gousto’s recently launched "Unbox possibility" integrated campaign. The event is taking place on 20 September in London's Shoreditch, with all the funds raised going to charity. The Persuaders and 3 Monkeys Zeno are staging the event. 

