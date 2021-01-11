Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Government brings back Chris Whitty to deliver ‘Stay home’ TV message

Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, has recorded a new TV warning as virus cases rise.

Professor Chris Whitty: chief medical officer for England
Professor Chris Whitty: chief medical officer for England

The government has rushed out a fresh ad campaign urging the public to ‘Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives’ after the latest surge in the number of cases of Covid-19 in England.

The campaign includes a message recorded by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, which was scheduled to air on ITV on the night of Friday 8 January.

Speaking to camera, Whitty warns the public that the virus, especially the new variant, is spreading quickly across the country and states: “Once more, we must all stay at home.”

The ad, created by MullenLowe, opens and closes with the "Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives" warning-notice-style graphic.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the “massive” public information campaign would also run across radio, out of home and social media from Friday and would urge the public to “act like you’ve got [the virus]”.

It said the number of Covid-19 in-patients in hospital in England had risen by 11,000 in under two weeks to hit 28,246 on 7 January, the highest number to date at that point, although the total has since risen further.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

January 06, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones
Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Promoted

January 04, 2021
Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Promoted

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020