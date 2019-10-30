Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Government calls pitch to help close gender pay gap

Brief is being led by Equalities Office.

Gender pay gap: all companies with 250 staff or more are required to report figures
Gender pay gap: all companies with 250 staff or more are required to report figures

The government is searching for an ad agency to work on a campaign to encourage businesses to close the gender pay gap.

The brief has been issued through the government portal and is being led by the Government Equalities Office. It will run through the Crown Commercial Service.

Campaign understands that a winner will be picked before Christmas.

All UK employers with staff of 250 or more have been required to provide their gender pay gap statistics since 2017.

Yesterday (29 October), equality charity the Fawcett Society claimed that progess on closing the gap has been "dismally slow" and that it would take 60 years to end it at the current pace.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the gap increased to 8.9% last year, compared with 8.6% in 2017.

The Government Equalities Office confirmed the review.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why collaboration is power

Why collaboration is power

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

Promoted

October 28, 2019
The best cinema ads of the year

The best cinema ads of the year

Promoted

October 24, 2019