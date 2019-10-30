Government calls pitch to help close gender pay gap

The government is searching for an ad agency to work on a campaign to encourage businesses to close the gender pay gap.

The brief has been issued through the government portal and is being led by the Government Equalities Office. It will run through the Crown Commercial Service.

Campaign understands that a winner will be picked before Christmas.

All UK employers with staff of 250 or more have been required to provide their gender pay gap statistics since 2017.

Yesterday (29 October), equality charity the Fawcett Society claimed that progess on closing the gap has been "dismally slow" and that it would take 60 years to end it at the current pace.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the gap increased to 8.9% last year, compared with 8.6% in 2017.

The Government Equalities Office confirmed the review.