Government expands campaign auditing framework

Brightblue Consulting, Ebiquity, ID Comms, MediaSense and PwC will help measure campaign performance.

DfT: recent government campaign
The government has revamped its framework around auditing its marketing campaigns.

The Crown Commercial Service has put together the Communication Performance, Auditing and Analysis framework to give public-sector marketing and communications teams access to tools to audit their campaigns.

It replaces the Media Audit Services agreement that was handled by Ebiquity, but it has a wider scope.

There are three lots on the framework. The first is for contract and pricing compliance, with MediaSense the only company on this. Lot two is for effectiveness and outcomes, to be handled by Brightblue Consulting.

Finally, the third lot is for strategic advice and support, for which there are four companies to choose from: Ebiquity, ID Comms, MediaSense and PwC.

The government said the framework is "more comprehensive than previous agreements" and will allow for "review of total end-to-end campaign spend and the real-time measurement of performance".

Philippa Hutchins, CCS media category manager, said: "The industry has moved on significantly since our last agreement was launched. The thinking around auditing and assurance has changed. Customers have told us they want to be able to measure outcomes and performance to optimise campaigns while they are live.

"This new agreement drives better value for taxpayers across all paid communication activity, establishes best practices, identifies inefficiencies and raises standards even higher for all communications teams across the public sector."

Recent government campaigns include the NHS coronavirus ads around handwashing and the Department for Transport's drink-driving work encouraging men to "pint block" each other. 

