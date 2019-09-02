Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Government launches £100m Brexit campaign

'Get ready for Brexit' was created by Engine.

Brexit: outdoor ads launched on Sunday
Brexit: outdoor ads launched on Sunday

The government has launched its £100m Brexit preparedness campaign, encouraging Brits to prepare for a potential no-deal departure from the European Union on 31 October.

"Get ready for Brexit", created by Engine, is running across TV, social media and out-of-home.

The government said the campaign aims to address what the UK population and businesses will need to do ahead of the leaving date.

It follows research that showed just half of UK residents think Brexit will actually take place at the end of next month. In addition, 42% of small- to medium-sized business are "unsure of how they can get ready" and 31% of people have researched what they need to do before Brexit.

The campaign will target people intending to travel to Europe and those exporting goods to the union, as well as those in the legal and equine industries.

There will also be roadshows and events to encourage people to visit gov.uk, which has a checker tool to help identify if action needs to be taken before the end of October.

The government has produced how-to videos and guides so that the information is "clear and simple".

Chancellor Michael Gove said: "Ensuring an orderly Brexit is not only a matter of national importance, but a shared responsibility. This campaign will encourage the country to come together to get ready for Brexit on 31 October."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019