Government launches Brexit radio campaign

The government is preparing Brits for Brexit at the end of March with a radio campaign that aims to help answer commonly asked questions.

The 30-second ads from the Department for Exiting the European Union launched today and feature people asking questions about how leaving the EU will impact their lives, such as whether it will affect travel, business, citizenship and passports.

The executions are set in a railway station environment, with people asking questions over a tannoy. At the end, listeners are encouraged to visit gov.uk/euexit for more information.

The campaign launches ahead of the "meaningful vote" next Tuesday, when members of parliament will be able to approve or reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal.