Government preference for Channel 4 privatisation 'wrong approach', warn peers

The government’s statement that it would prefer to see Channel 4 become privatised rather than remain in public ownership was “not the right approach”, according to a House of Lords committee.

At the time of the statement – made at the outset of the government's consultation earlier this year – ministers should have explained the government’s broader proposals for the future of all public service broadcasting first, added the peers, who have been leading an inquiry on Channel 4’s prospects.

The consultation, which launched over the summer and closed in September, should also have been delayed until the wider vision for public service broadcasting had been outlined, said the Lords’ communications and digital committee.

In the absence of broader plans, it is “difficult to reach a conclusive view” on the ownership of the broadcaster, said the peers in their The future of Channel 4 report. Its publication comes after advertising and media leaders urged the government to halt its privatisation proposals in an open letter organised by Campaign earlier this year.

“In July 2021, the government launched a consultation on privatising [Channel 4 Corporation] and stated that privatisation was its preferred option. This was not the right approach,” the report, published on 26 November, said.

It added: “The government should have set out its vision for the future of public service broadcasting as a whole before examining what place Channel 4 should have in that ecosystem, and which business model it needs to realise that role.

“What kind of content public service broadcasters should produce, for what audiences and in what markets are crucial questions that must be answered before a decision is made about the ownership of [Channel 4].”

However, the committee said it was “not convinced” by the polar arguments made by supporters or opposers of privatisation – who claim the move is either an “urgent necessity” or “a catastrophe” for viewers and independent producers.

The committee said it was “surprised” that Channel 4 only presented risks to the inquiry when it was also asked for potential benefits of a shift to privatisation.

“We would have been more reassured to see [Channel 4], as a publicly owned corporation, openly demonstrate that the potential benefits of privatisation had been considered by its board, and judged to be outweighed by the risks,” said the report.

The peers issued a wide set of recommendations to help establish the risks and opportunities in both eventualities.

These include for viewing data to be improved as a priority so it is more standardised, and for contractual rules to be altered so Channel 4 can develop more in-house productions and retain a greater share of intellectual property rights for commissioned work.

An investigation into how Channel 4 could gain more access to capital funding – but without being privatised – should be carried out by the government, said the committee.

Meanwhile, regardless of ownership, the rules governing its news and original output should be retained and the government should consider introducing quotes to avoid any potential cost-cutting in these areas, it added.

Committee chair, Lord Gilbert of Panteg, said: “We welcome the government's and Channel 4’s sincerity in seeking the strongest future for the brand.

“However, the board of Channel 4 should be open to all possibilities for achieving this, including privatisation. Likewise, it would be remiss of the government not to consider possible reforms which might make Channel 4 more sustainable without a change of ownership.”

He added: “The government’s upcoming white paper must justify its decision on Channel 4’s ownership in relation to a clear and compelling vision for the future of public service broadcasting.”