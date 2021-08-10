Arvind Hickman
Added 15 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Government reviews £200m+ media buying account

Manning Gottlieb OMD is the government’s current media buying partner. Agencies have until 16 August to apply.

Covid-19: pandemic comms made the UK government the country's top media spender last year
Covid-19: pandemic comms made the UK government the country's top media spender last year

The Government is on the hunt for a media buying partner and other agencies as part of a £1.2bn media services review.

The media services tender is split into several lots, with media buying taking up three-quarters of the media services budget.

The £900m, four-year contract, the largest media account in the UK, has been held by Manning Gottlieb OMD since 2018, when it took over the account from Carat.

In a statement, government communications director Alex Aiken said government communications over the next four years would focus on “recovery and renewal from the pandemic, as we pursue important work to Build Back Better and level up the country. 

“The new media services framework will continue to be an agreement that will facilitate longer-term, strategic relationships providing best in class services, promoting further transparency within the media supply chain and focused on achieving the best outcomes for the least amount of outlay. 

“This is necessary as the media landscape continues to change, as we modernise the GCS and most importantly to deliver cost-effective campaigns for the people we serve.”

The media buying account covers all central government departments in the UK and abroad.

Other media services that are part of the review include public sector media planning and buying (with an estimated value of £90m for a roster of six agencies), out-of-home media (valued at £30.5m), advertising revenue generation (valued at £14.5m for an unspecified roster), service evaluation and performance (valued at £800,000).

The tender process is estimated to take a year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021