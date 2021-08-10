Government reviews £900m media buying account

The Government is on the hunt for a media buying partner and other agencies as part of a £1.2bn media services review.

The media services tender is split into several lots, with media buying taking up three-quarters of the media services budget.

The £900m, four-year contract, the largest media account in the UK, has been held by Manning Gottlieb OMD since 2018, when it took over the account from Carat.

In a statement, government communications director Alex Aiken said government communications over the next four years would focus on “recovery and renewal from the pandemic, as we pursue important work to Build Back Better and level up the country.

“The new media services framework will continue to be an agreement that will facilitate longer-term, strategic relationships providing best in class services, promoting further transparency within the media supply chain and focused on achieving the best outcomes for the least amount of outlay.

“This is necessary as the media landscape continues to change, as we modernise the GCS and most importantly to deliver cost-effective campaigns for the people we serve.”

The media buying account covers all central government departments in the UK and abroad.

Other media services that are part of the review include public sector media planning and buying (with an estimated value of £90m for a roster of six agencies), out-of-home media (valued at £30.5m), advertising revenue generation (valued at £14.5m for an unspecified roster), service evaluation and performance (valued at £800,000).

The tender process is estimated to take a year.