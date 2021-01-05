Government revives 'Stay at home' slogan

The UK government has revived its "Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives" slogan as England enters a third national lockdown from today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended his address to the nation with the slogan last night when he outlined plans for the tough restrictions as cases and hospital admissions around the coronavirus continue to rise everyday.

He then tweeted an image of the slogan, which was used during the first lockdown.

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/PUN79POzAw — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 4, 2021

The measures, which are similar to those that were introduced in March last year, include the closure of schools and only allow for people to go outside for specific reasons such as for medical assistance, essential food shopping or exercise. The lockdown is expected to continue until at least mid-February.

Asked about its communications strategy for the new lockdown, a Government spokesperson told Campaign: “The new variant means cases are surging and that is why we are once again asking people to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“Throughout this crisis we have, and continue to, set out clear instructions to the public about what they need to do to delay the spread of the disease.

“Our public information campaigns – which reached an estimated 95% of adults on average 17 times per week at their peak – will help the public to take the actions that will protect them, their families, friends and communities.”

The Advertising Association has highlighted the important role of the industry to help deliver the public health messaging.

"During the first and second lockdowns, the work of our industry helped deliver vital public health messages," the AA's chief executive Stephen Woodford said.

"No doubt, we shall see this again with the government continuing to use advertising to communicate with the public and brands supporting that through their own advertising campaigns."

He added that adland businesses will need "continued support" to protect jobs but noted that there is some light at the end of the tunnel with the roll-out of the vaccines.

MullenLowe London has been behind the coronavirus communications, as well as the government's media agency Manning Gottlieb OMD. Campaign reported in November that spend on Covid-19 messaging had hit £100m.