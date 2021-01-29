Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Government swiftly pulls ‘sexist’ Stay Home ad after backlash

Illustration showing only women handling domestic tasks removed from Covid-19 campaign.

The Government has swiftly distanced itself from an illustration that was featured in its latest ‘Stay Home. Save Lives’ coronavirus campaign. 

The picture sparked complaints because it showed domestic tasks being handled by women while the only man featured was relaxing on a sofa. 

It was attacked in a tweet on Thursday morning by academic and activist Dr Pragya Agarwal for “reinforcing the view that it is a woman’s job to homeschool, clean, do the childcare”. 

The tweet, which attracted over 7,000 likes, questioned: “Are the men out there fighting a war or something?” 

The Government withdrew the image from the campaign by Thursday afternoon and said in a statement that “it does not reflect the Government’s views on women”. 

Agarwal subsequently complained that the statement “does not address the fact that the ad came out in the first place”. 

It is the second time within a week that the Government has pulled elements of a coronavirus campaign. Last week it discontinued a radio ad that claimed joggers are “highly likely” to have Covid-19 after it was contacted by the Advertising Standards Authority. 

