Government teams up with Snapchat to virtually host AR career fair

The Department for Education has teamed up with Snapchat to create an augmented reality career fair to support its “Get the jump” campaign in what it claims is a first for the UK.

“Get the jump” was created with M&C Saatchi to help young people with their next steps in education and training, giving them the best start in navigating their future careers.

This will be the DfE’s first AR campaign and will run on Snapchat’s Discover Tab until the end of March.

With video content produced by Future Studios, the AR career fair will showcase various career paths by getting other young people to share their experiences.

“Get the jump” focuses on lesser-known technical education routes, such as T Levels, traineeships, apprenticeships and Higher Technical Qualifications, with the AR Snapchat lens shining a spotlight on these pathways.

To take part in the AR career fair, Snapchat users must either select the “Get the jump: skills for life” icon in the carousel or scan the Snapcode to begin the experience.

This will transport the Snapchatter to a virtual career fair through their own camera lens. In addition, users will be able to tap the screen and be taken to the campaign’s website, where they can access further information about their choices and how to apply.

Rebecca Thould, the DfE's head of campaigns for young people and adult skills, said: “We know from extensive research that young people like to hear from other young people, who they can relate to, about their own experiences. We know that Snapchat reaches 90% of 13- to 24-year-olds in the UK so partnering with Snap was an obvious choice for the DfE.

“This campaign has enabled us to create a new and immersive way for young people to understand and engage with the education and training choices they have, in an environment native to them.”