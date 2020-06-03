Gurjit Degun
Added 28 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Government uses animation for Test and Trace ad

Film by MullenLowe London is voiced by Mark Strong.

Test and Trace: service launched last week
The government has launched an animated film to inform people about its Test and Trace service, which aims to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The film, by MullenLowe London, is once again voiced by actor Mark Strong and debuted on TV last night (Tuesday). The campaign will also run across radio, print, online and out-of-home channels. OmniGov handles media buying for the government.

It explains the need for people to self-isolate as soon as they develop symptoms and that they must only leave their home to get tested.

Those who test positive for coronavirus will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked a series of questions about their recent interactions. The film adds that anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has received a positive test must also stay at home for 14 days.

It follows last week's film which explains how Test and Trace works practice.

 

The Department for Health & Social Care introduced Test and Trace last week but has come under much scrutiny. The Times reported today that the system is not tracing at least 60% of people who have tested positive.

