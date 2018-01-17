Govt electric car initiative seeks agency to handle ad business

Electric cars: joint government and industry brief

The body, which is funded by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles and motor manufacturers including Audi, BMW, Nissan and Toyota working with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, previously worked with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. The Omnicom agency won the business in 2013.

However, as the contract is covered by the terms of the Government Procurement Service, AMV is no longer eligible after being removed from the government roster at the end of 2016.

Through the Clean Growth Strategy, the government has committed to cutting carbon emissions to combat climate change. Within this it has promised an investment of nearly £1.5bn to accelerate the rollout of low emission vehicles by 2020.

A levy on new diesel cars has also resulted in a fall in their sales in 2017, while sales of alternatively fuelled vehicles, including electric and hybrid vehicles rose by 34.8% to almost 120,000 last year, according to the SMMT.

However of the 2.5 million vehicles sold in the UK in 2017, just 13,500 were fully electric.