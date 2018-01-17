Jeremy Lee
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Govt electric car initiative seeks agency to handle ad business

Go Ultra Low, the joint government and motoring industry initiative to promote sales of electric vehicles, is looking for an agency to handle its advertising account.

Electric cars: joint government and industry brief
Electric cars: joint government and industry brief

The body, which is funded by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles and motor manufacturers including Audi, BMW, Nissan and Toyota working with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, previously worked with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDOThe Omnicom agency won the business in 2013.

However, as the contract is covered by the terms of the Government Procurement Service, AMV is no longer eligible after being removed from the government roster at the end of 2016. 

Through the Clean Growth Strategy, the government has committed to cutting carbon emissions to combat climate change. Within this it has promised an investment of nearly £1.5bn to accelerate the rollout of low emission vehicles by 2020.

A levy on new diesel cars has also resulted in a fall in their sales in 2017, while sales of alternatively fuelled vehicles, including electric and hybrid vehicles rose by 34.8% to almost 120,000 last year, according to the SMMT.

However of the 2.5 million vehicles sold in the UK in 2017, just 13,500 were fully electric.

 

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018