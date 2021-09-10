Govt names Simon Baugh as new Government Communications Service boss

Simon Baugh, the director of communications for the Home Office, has been named the chief executive of the Government Communications Service.

The new role, paying £140,000-a-year, was created as part of a major restructure under the “Reshaping of GCS” programme, which aims to strengthen and unify government communications.

The appointment means Alex Aiken, whose position as executive director for government communications was abolished under the restructure, will no longer lead Whitehall marketing.

He has led the GCS since 2013, when he joined from Westminster Council where he was director of communications and strategy.

Aiken will retain the executive director job title and be part of the GCS leadership team, however he will now focus on the Union, security and international issues.

Baugh was appointed director of communications at the Home Office in February 2020. His previous roles include director of communications and engagement at the Department for Exiting the EU and director of strategy and communications at the Department for Transport.

He has also lead media and public relations at Heathrow Airport.