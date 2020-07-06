Govt partners brands including Boots, BT, O2 and Vodafone for 'Enjoy summer safely' campaign

The UK government has partnered a slew of major brands in a campaign encouraging the public to resume the activities of normal life, while taking care to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The campaign launched on Friday morning (3 July) when a montage of brand logos, each featuring the words "Enjoy summer safely", was shown on the Piccadilly Lights big screen in London.

This was followed by a TV ad, created by MullenLowe, that was shown for the first time at 5.15pm on Friday evening on ITV, and is supported by radio, print, out-of-home, social media and digital display activity.

The creative lead was Gavin Cumine and it was directed by Fred Rowson through Blink. Media is handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD’s specialist unit OmniGov.

Brands including Boots, BT, Carex, Cif, Comparethemarket,com, Dettol, Domestos, Dove, EE, Greene King, JD Wetherspoons, McDonald’s, Mastercard, Mitchell & Butlers, Nationwide, O2 and Vodafone are involved in the campaign and will feature the messaging in their own communications throughout the summer.

Keith Weed, president of the Advertising Association, was involved in making the collaboration happen. He said: "The safety and well-being of people has been the top priority of businesses during recent months. In the same way brands helped in communicating the lockdown, they can also contribute to helping everyone re-engage with everyday life, safely.

"The convening of brands in this way for the greater good of society is hugely encouraging and I look forward to seeing the creative and ingenious ways brands contribute to the campaign."