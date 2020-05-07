Gurjit Degun
Govt reviews all 'Stay home' comms as it prepares for next phase of campaign

Media reports suggest 'Stay home' messaging will be dropped from Sunday.

Govt: key message had been 'Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives'

The government is to review all of its communications around tackling the coronavirus as it prepares for the next stage in the campaign. 

It means that the current messaging to encourage people to stay at home could be dropped. According to The Times, Public Health England is changing "Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives" to "Stay safe. Save lives" from Sunday.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is to address the nation on Sunday about the next stages to tackle the virus. The UK’s lockdown has been running for six weeks and the government is required to review the measures every three weeks.

It has been reported that some of the current lockdown rules are to be relaxed. For example, cafés with outdoor space could reopen and people may be able to take more than one form of exercise a day.

MullenLowe Group has been working on the ads that inform the public on the rules. This has included a film fronted by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and a voiceover by actor Mark Strong.

When asked for comment, the Cabinet Office referred Campaign to PHE. A spokeswoman said: "As the prime minister detailed at PMQs [Prime Minister's Questions], an announcement will be made on Sunday about the next phase in tackling the virus. In preparation for this, we are reviewing all communications materials in anticipation of moving to the next phase of the government campaign."

