Govt rolls out ad blitz to mark Covid vaccine anniversary and push boosters

The campaign also includes Uber, Red Driving School and Neighbourhood Watch.

The TV campaign will broadcast across ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky Media
The government has unveiled a multimedia ad drive encouraging people to get their booster vaccines.

The work, which launches today (2 December), marks a year since the UK became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

A one-off event, “Boost Day”, will consist of TV and radio ads. The TV campaign, created by ITV Creative, features a series of Christmas activities, such as cookie decorating, ice skating and Christmas shopping.

A voiceover speaks over the festive fun, saying: “Let’s enjoy this festive season together. Vaccines and boosters provide the best protection against Covid-19 and flu.”

The TV campaign is a collaboration between ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky Media, and will broadcast across these channels. It is supported by a radio partnership with Bauer Media.

Partnerships with Uber, Red Driving School and Neighbourhood Watch will also encourage eligible people to get their top-up jabs.

Taking a multi-platform approach, a government interactive tool, developed by Media Monks, has launched within Google search and display campaigns to help users find vital information about flu and Covid vaccines.

Maggie Throup, vaccines minister, said: “Our Covid-19 vaccination programme has been absolutely remarkable. It is the largest in British history and the NHS has overcome every obstacle to get life-saving jabs in arms quickly.

“Booster jabs will protect the progress we have already made against the virus and help ensure we can enjoy Christmas safely with our loved ones."

Jamie Heywood, regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe at Uber, said: “At this time of year we know how important vaccines are, which is why we are encouraging drivers and riders to get their booster.”

