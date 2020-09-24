Govt rolls out ad campaign to support long-delayed Test and Trace app

The government has unveiled an ad campaign to support today’s roll-out of the much-delayed contact-tracing app as part of its Test and Trace programme.

A spot, created by MullenLowe UK, will be shown on primetime TV tonight to highlight the new NHS Covid-19 app, using the strapline: “Protect your loved ones. Get the app.”

In June, the government was forced to abandon its centralised contact-tracing app due to privacy concerns. The new app uses technology supported by Apple and Google, and works by logging the amount of time an app user spends near another, and the distance between them, via Bluetooth (rather than GPS). It will notify the user if they have been in close contact with a confirmed case and they will be told to self-isolate.

The government has stressed that the app does not hold personal information such as name or date of birth and requires only the first part of a user’s postcode to help manage local outbreaks.

From today, certain businesses in England are required by law to display NHS Test and Trace QR codes for Covid-19 app users to check in.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “We have worked extensively with tech companies, international partners, and privacy and medical experts – and learned from the trials – to develop an app that is secure, simple to use and will help keep our country safe.

“Today’s launch marks an important step forward in our fight against this invisible killer and I urge everyone who can to download and use the app to protect themselves and their loved ones.”