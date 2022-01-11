Govt’s 'Better health' push urges parents to improve kids’ diets

The government's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) has launched its annual "Better health" campaign, which this year aims to encourage children to eat healthier.

The multimedia campaign coincides with the addition of a "scan, swipe, and swap" feature to the NHS Food Scanner app, meaning users can make healthier choices quickly with ease.

The campaign, which was created by M&C Saatchi, is appearing on TV, video-on-demand, radio, out-of-home, via media partnerships and across social media from yesterday (10 January) to 31 March 2022.

The advert shows families making packed lunches and cooking dinner while they make unhealthy choices vanish in their hands, replacing them with nutritional alternatives.

Families will be encouraged to download the free app and use the ‘scan, swipe, and swap’ feature, which will help them pick up healthier foods the next time they shop with the simple scan of a barcode.

The creative team behind "Better health" were Amy Parkhill and Shaun Wood. Wavemaker, Freuds, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Multicultural Marketing Consultancy and 23red also collaborated on the campaign.

Ian Williams, deputy director, marketing activation at the OHID, said: “We know how hard it can be for families to make healthier choices, especially given the past year which has had a huge impact on our habits and routines.

“But it’s so important to encourage children to eat the right food, as we know this makes a huge difference to their long-term health.”

Ben Golik, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi, said the app plays a crucial role in the "Better health" campaign’s impact. “Every January brings its wave of ‘new year new you’ campaigns,” he said. “This push goes much further.”

According to Golik, the app, as well as the creativity behind its promotion, “makes genuine behaviour change simple, accessible, and joyful”.

OHID replaced Public Health England last year. This latest "Better health" initiative follows in the footsteps of last January's campaign, which focused on improving the health of the 40- to 60-year-old age bracket through making lifestyle changes, such as exercise and quitting smoking.