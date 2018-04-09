Kim Benjamin
GQ partners with retailers for fashion and food festival

Condé Nast men's magazine GQ is teaming up with Carnaby Street retailers for the launch of a festival celebrating fashion, food and drink.

The four-day Carnaby Style Weekender will include style panel discussions, workshops, promotions and in-store events in more than 50 shops and restaurants across the 14 streets within the Carnaby Street area in central London.

The Carnaby Hub will host creative workshops every day, including a jamón ibérico masterclass with tapas bar Dehesa, while retailers such as Ben Sherman will be offering complimentary monogramming and Levi's will be hosting DJ sets. 

Benefit Cosmetics will be hosting a pop-up café serving frothy pink lattes. Carnaby Style Weekender is taking place from 10-13 May.

