Graham Bednash leaves Google for job at health tech company Abcam

Bednash joined the tech giant in 2013 from R/GA London.

Google’s UK consumer marketing director Graham Bednash has left the company to take up the role of global vice-president brand at Cambridge-based health tech company Abcam.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Bednash wrote: “After eight-and-a-half wonderful years at Google, it’s time for change. This week I joined one of the most pioneering brands in health tech, Abcam, to lead their global brand.

“Abcam is one of the most pioneering life science companies in the world with their products used by hundreds of thousands of scientists worldwide and recognised by Glassdoor as the third best place to work in 2021.

“I’m so looking forward to being part of a brand that helps speed up scientific breakthroughs in areas like cancer and alzheimers and doing great things with all the talented people who are on the Abcam adventure too.”

Bednash joined Google in 2013 after a 25-year career in agencies, which included running his own agency Michaelides and Bednash from 1995 to 2008 alongside George Michaelides. The pair joined Mindshare when it acquired their agency and left at the same time four years later, after which Bednash was appointed director of innovation and communication strategy at R/GA London.

Since joining Google, Bednash has been a consistent presence in Campaign’s (formerly Marketing’s) Power 100.

Bednash added: “I learnt so much at Google that will stay with me forever. I was lucky enough to make so many cool ideas with so many great people both at Google and our agencies –  from opening up digital skills training stores in the high street to celebrating the amazingness of Search and Maps.”

Commenting on his latest role, John Baker, senior vice-president marketing at Abcam, said: "Graham knows how to create fresh thinking and ideas for brands and is passionate about creativity – which makes him a great fit for Abcam. The Abcam brand is pioneering and audacious and we want all our communications to bring this to life in new and fresh ways as we continue to grow."

