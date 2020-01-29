Grand Big Mac returns to McDonald's for third time

McDonald’s has unveiled a campaign hailing the (temporary) return of the Grand Big Mac, two years after the burger was first released.

Created by Leo Burnett London, the ad follows fast-food fans as they endure the sadness of finishing an original Big Mac, to the tune of It Must Have Been Love by Roxette.

"Spend even longer with the taste you love," a narrator declares as a man munches on a (comparatively larger) Grand Big Mac, before warning the burgers are only available until 24 March because "nothing lasts forever".

The TV ad launches today alongside a shorter 10-second version and is supported by social, out of home, press and digital activiy. It was written by Sam Hughes, art directed by Michaela Pannese and directed by Alicia MacDonald through Missing Link. Media buying and planning is handled by OMD.

"The campaign captures the true feeling of loss when the enjoyment of eating a delicious Big Mac eventually comes to an end," Thomas O’Neill, head of marketing, food and beverages at McDonald's, said.

"We are delighted with the humorous campaign and look forward to celebrating the return of the Grand Big Mac with our customers."

Launched as a one-off in 2018 to commemorate 50 years of the Big Mac, the Grand Big Mac has been popular among burger enthusiasts and McDonald's brought the variant back (with added bacon) last year.

Graham Lakeland, creative director at Leo Burnett London, said: "The Big Mac is one of those few food items that is instantly visually recognisable, even to people who don’t visit McDonald’s very often.

"The Big Mac has such a strong brand, visual and taste identity that we could encourage fans to have some fun with their favourite burger, while celebrating the love affair people have for this genuinely iconic menu item."

Last month, McDonald’s introduced a campaign promoting its extended breakfast hours.