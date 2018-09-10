Grand Marnier to create alchemy-inspired experiences for London Cocktail Week

The brand will be hosting a masterclass led by ambassador Joe St Clair-Ford, who will teach guests about Grand Marnier’s "unique alchemy of cognac and bitter orange essence", as well as demonstrating cocktail recipes.

There will be choreographed and impromptu contemporary dance from The Divine Company as Grand Marnier takes over Oriole bar in Clerkenwell. The brand will offer cocktails inspired by alchemy too.

Grand Marnier is also planning to bring Parisian bar Le Syndicat to the Experimental Cocktail Club in China Town with French cocktails.

The brand is working with PR agency Cohn & Wolfe to deliver the experiences. London Cocktail Week runs during the first week of October.