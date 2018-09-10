Gurjit Degun
Added 20 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Grand Marnier to create alchemy-inspired experiences for London Cocktail Week

Grand Marnier, the orange liqueur brand owned by Campari, is planning a series of alchemy-themed experiences during London Cocktail Week in October.

Grand Marnier to create alchemy-inspired experiences for London Cocktail Week

The brand will be hosting a masterclass led by ambassador Joe St Clair-Ford, who will teach guests about Grand Marnier’s "unique alchemy of cognac and bitter orange essence", as well as demonstrating cocktail recipes.

There will be choreographed and impromptu contemporary dance from The Divine Company as Grand Marnier takes over Oriole bar in Clerkenwell. The brand will offer cocktails inspired by alchemy too.

Grand Marnier is also planning to bring Parisian bar Le Syndicat to the Experimental Cocktail Club in China Town with French cocktails.

The brand is working with PR agency Cohn & Wolfe to deliver the experiences. London Cocktail Week runs during the first week of October.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now