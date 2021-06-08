Grasp the Mettle: NatWest app launches rallying cry for self-starters

NatWest-backed business account Mettle has released its debut campaign with a rallying cry to self-starters wanting to join the "passion economy".

"The Charge", created by Fold7, features an army of sole-traders, freelancers and side-hustlers charging forward.

Branding those who do what they love as members of the “passion economy”, a voiceover issues a rallying call to those self-starters to join the other five million British adults who already form this army.

Mettle accounts allow customers to create and send customised invoices and connect to accounting software via their phones.

On what sets Mettle apart from other accounts, chief marketing officer Jack Collier told Campaign: “Previously you'd have to have given up your nine-to-five job and taken a really big leap to be able to test out whether this new thing that you wanted to do has legs, and that takes a lot of risk.

"Now you can test your way into it and say, 'You know what, yes I will. I will sell cakes on the side’, or ‘In my spare time I will teach piano, become a personal trainer or yoga teacher’, whatever it is, and that could be because you really would love to do more of that, or you just want to earn a bit of extra cash.

"One of the problems that Mettle solves for people is that often supplementing a primary income causes a whole load of conflicts when it comes to segregation of finances... so Mettle is there to help you manage those things," he added.

Created by Ryan Newey and Verity Fine-Hosken at Fold7, the ad was directed by Tiny Bullet aka Tina Bull for Thomas Thomas Films, with music by Twenty Below Music. Media is by Wake the Bear.

It will debut today (Wednesday 9 June) during Location, Location, Location on Channel 4 and run for six weeks on TV, VOD and YouTube, with additional support on digital channels and social media.