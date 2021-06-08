Sara Nelson
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Grasp the Mettle: NatWest app launches rallying cry for self-starters

Mettle ad said it is "not your usual banking app for the self-starters of Britain".

Mettle: ad encourages self-starting Brits to join the 'passion economy'
Mettle: ad encourages self-starting Brits to join the 'passion economy'

NatWest-backed business account Mettle has released its debut campaign with a rallying cry to self-starters wanting to join the "passion economy".

"The Charge", created by Fold7, features an army of sole-traders, freelancers and side-hustlers charging forward.

Branding those who do what they love as members of the “passion economy”, a voiceover issues a rallying call to those self-starters to join the other five million British adults who already form this army. 

Mettle accounts allow customers to create and send customised invoices and connect to accounting software via their phones.

On what sets Mettle apart from other accounts, chief marketing officer Jack Collier told Campaign: “Previously you'd have to have given up your nine-to-five job and taken a really big leap to be able to test out whether this new thing that you wanted to do has legs, and that takes a lot of risk.

"Now you can test your way into it and say, 'You know what, yes I will. I will sell cakes on the side’, or ‘In my spare time I will teach piano, become a personal trainer or yoga teacher’, whatever it is, and that could be because you really would love to do more of that, or you just want to earn a bit of extra cash.

"One of the problems that Mettle solves for people is that often supplementing a primary income causes a whole load of conflicts when it comes to segregation of finances... so Mettle is there to help you manage those things," he added.

Created by Ryan Newey and Verity Fine-Hosken at Fold7, the ad was directed by Tiny Bullet aka Tina Bull for Thomas Thomas Films, with music by Twenty Below Music. Media is by Wake the Bear.

It will debut today (Wednesday 9 June) during Location, Location, Location on Channel 4 and run for six weeks on TV, VOD and YouTube, with additional support on digital channels and social media. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How to harness the power of first-party data

How to harness the power of first-party data

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Promoted

June 07, 2021