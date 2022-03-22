Shauna Lewis
Gravity Road makes two senior hires in London and US

The appointments follow Gravity Road's win as Digital Innovation Agency of the Year at Campaign’s Agency of the Year Awards.

Gravity Road: Connections planner Chris Magniac (left) and head of client services US Ryan Colet
Gravity Road has bolstered its senior team with two new hires, both taking up their roles with immediate effect.

Chris Magniac joins Mike Lawrence’s London team in the new role of connections planner, while Ryan Colet joins as head of client services US.

Magniac moves across from Havas Media Group, where he was planning partner for two years. Prior to that, he worked at PHD for 12 years.

In his new role, Magniac will strengthen Gravity Road’s "end-to-end" offering, which is built on understanding how audiences spend their time.

Magniac said: “It’s so refreshing to break down creative and media silos. With Gravity Road being at the forefront of progressive work, it’s such an exciting time to join the team.”

Meanwhile, Colet previously spent 12 years at The & Partnership – when it was known as CHI – with his most recent role as business director, leading accounts like Mars US, Samsung, and The Wall Street Journal.

At Gravity Road, he will lead teams servicing US-based global clients, such as Mastercard.

Gravity Road co-founder Mark Boyd said: “We want Gravity Road to continue to be the place people come to do their best work. To support each other, we need people who are good and nice and Ryan and Chris both have that in brilliant and lovely spades."

The agency is part of The Brandtech Group, formerly You & Mr Jones, and recently won Digital Innovation Agency of the Year at Campaign’s Agency of the Year Awards.

