Martha Llewellyn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Gravity Road's Mark Eaves on judging Brand Film Festival 2019

Final deadline for entries is Tuesday 12 February.

The emphasis on bringing a big entertainment sensibility to the small screen is what Mark Eaves, co-founder of Gravity Road, attributes to the success of the agency's "#Gameon" series for PokerStars at Brand Film Festival London 2018.

An innovative use of the mobile environment is what made Gravity Road’s entry stand out last year and it's what Eaves will be looking for when he returns to judge this year's entries.

He said of the Brand Film Festival's appeal: "It’s proper storytelling, entertaining an audience. This is stuff that matters in culture, that people want to share. It’s not just advertising, it’s a bit closer to the world of entertainment than a lot of advertising awards get to."

Now in its third year, Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries. 

The final deadline for entry is Tuesday 12 February. 

For more information, visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019