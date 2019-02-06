Gravity Road's Mark Eaves on judging Brand Film Festival 2019

The emphasis on bringing a big entertainment sensibility to the small screen is what Mark Eaves, co-founder of Gravity Road, attributes to the success of the agency's "#Gameon" series for PokerStars at Brand Film Festival London 2018.

An innovative use of the mobile environment is what made Gravity Road’s entry stand out last year and it's what Eaves will be looking for when he returns to judge this year's entries.

He said of the Brand Film Festival's appeal: "It’s proper storytelling, entertaining an audience. This is stuff that matters in culture, that people want to share. It’s not just advertising, it’s a bit closer to the world of entertainment than a lot of advertising awards get to."

Now in its third year, Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films, from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

