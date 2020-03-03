Grazia hosts Manchester beauty and wellness weekend

Grazia, the Bauer Media magazine, is hosting a beauty and wellness weekend at the Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester.

The ticketed two-day event, on 28 and 29 March, will feature pop-up concessions offering makeovers, interactive experiences and expert-led sessions in the Grazia Beauty Lounge.

Grazia’s feature director, Laura Antonia Jordan, will be in conversation with former Love Island contestants Molly Mae Hague, Yewande Biala and Sophie Piper.

Bobbi Brown senior artist Amy Conway will lead a masterclass on achieving a glowing bridal look. Maria Hatzistefanis, founder of Rodial and Nip & Fab, will also be sharing business advice.

Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of fizz, a goody bag and the opportunity to have their hair and nails done by Blow Ltd and Nails Inc. Brands featured at the event include Benefit, Prai and Kiko.

Lauren Holleyoake, publisher at Grazia, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Intu to bring together some of the leading brands and voices from the beauty and wellness world. The Grazia audience are beauty obsessives who come to us for advice, news and recommendations, so we are hugely excited to bring that to life in this vibrant retail environment."

Take 1 Scenic is delivering the project.