Fayola Douglas
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Grazia hosts Manchester beauty and wellness weekend

Event held in partnership with shopping centre owner Intu.

Grazia: event offers makeovers, interactive experiences and expert-led sessions
Grazia: event offers makeovers, interactive experiences and expert-led sessions

Grazia, the Bauer Media magazine, is hosting a beauty and wellness weekend at the Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester.

The ticketed two-day event, on 28 and 29 March, will feature pop-up concessions offering makeovers, interactive experiences and expert-led sessions in the Grazia Beauty Lounge.

Grazia’s feature director, Laura Antonia Jordan, will be in conversation with former Love Island contestants Molly Mae Hague, Yewande Biala and Sophie Piper.

Bobbi Brown senior artist Amy Conway will lead a masterclass on achieving a glowing bridal look. Maria Hatzistefanis, founder of Rodial and Nip & Fab, will also be sharing business advice.

Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of fizz, a goody bag and the opportunity to have their hair and nails done by Blow Ltd and Nails Inc. Brands featured at the event include Benefit, Prai and Kiko.

Lauren Holleyoake, publisher at Grazia, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Intu to bring together some of the leading brands and voices from the beauty and wellness world. The Grazia audience are beauty obsessives who come to us for advice, news and recommendations, so we are hugely excited to bring that to life in this vibrant retail environment."

Take 1 Scenic is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now