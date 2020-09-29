Grazia partners Bare Minerals and No.7 for online beauty festival

Grazia has partnered Bare Minerals and No.7 for a week-long digital beauty event.

Starting on 9 October, the event will provide consumers with skincare, hair, make-up and lifestyle webinars hosted by Grazia beauty director Joely Walker. The beauty brands will have their products featured and promoted within a digital session.

For "Grazia Beauty Power Hours", celebrities and social media influences will share their beauty tips. On 12 October Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh will discuss her pregnancy and post-birth beauty routines; on 13 October Trinny Woodall will be busting beauty myths; and on 15 October Jamie Genevieve will go through how to achieve a smoky eye.

In addition to the ticketed Zoom webinars, audiences can attend free events over the week live on Grazia's IGTV.

Walker said: "We're so excited to be launching our first-ever digital beauty event next month and connecting with our audiences in a brand new way.

"We know how difficult it can be to find the newest make-up, haircare and skincare brands and trends while many are at home and unable to try things out in-store, so we knew the next best thing was to bring this event right into their homes."

The project is being delivered in-house.