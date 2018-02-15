Great British Bake Off and The Crown shortlisted for BPG Awards

Great British Bake Off in running for award

Channel 4 has also won a nomination for innovation in broadcasting for its "advances in championing diversity both on and off screen", including its coverage of Paralympic sport and its offer of £1m in advertising air-time to brands involved in diversity.

The BPG Awards in association with Virgin TV are highly coveted because they are the only awards decided by journalists and critics who cover the TV and radio industries.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, the two stars of Netflix’s The Crown, lead the nominations in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories.

The Crown is also nominated for the Best Online First /Streaming award against Black Mirror, End of the F***ing World and People Just Do Nothing.

BBC3 has also won a won a nomination for innovation in broadcasting for showcasing new comedy – two years after it ceased broadcasting and embraced online streaming.

Virgin TV said it was supporting the BPG's awards because "together we're celebrating the TV people love".

The BPG Awards will be announced at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on 16 March. For more information, go to www.broadcastingpressguild.org

The full list of nominations:

Best Single Drama /Mini-series

Delicious 2 (Sky 1)

Eric, Ernie and Me (BBC Four)

Little Women (BBC One)

Three Girls (BBC One)

Best Drama Series

Line of Duty (BBC One)

Peaky Blinders (BBC Two)

The State (Channel 4)

Tin Star (Sky Atlantic)

Best Single Documentary/Mini-series

Chris Packham: Aspergers and Me (BBC Two)

Idris Elba: Fighter (Discovery)

Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds (Channel 4)

Sgt Pepper’s Musical Revolution (BBC Two)

Best Documentary Series

Blue Planet II (BBC One)

Hospital (BBC Two)

Rock and Roll (Sky Arts)

Trump: An American Dream (Channel 4)

Best Online First /Streaming

Black Mirror (Netflix)

End of the F***ing World (All 4, Channel 4 and Netflix)

People Just Do Nothing (BBC Three)

The Crown (Netflix)

Best Comedy

Detectorists (BBC Four)

Inside No. 9 (BBC Two)

Peter Kay’s Car Share (BBC iPlayer, BBC One)

The Trip To Spain (Sky Atlantic)

Best Entertainment/Factual

The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Dave)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Best of Multichannel

Rock and Roll (Sky Arts)

Taskmaster (Dave)

Tin Star (Sky Atlantic)

The Trip to Spain (Sky Atlantic)

Best Actress

Hayley Atwell, Howard’s End

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Line of Duty

Maxine Peake, Three Girls

Emily Watson, Little Women/Apple Tree Yard

Best Actor

Sean Bean, Broken

Mark Bonnar, Unforgotten/Eric, Ernie and Me/Catastrophe/Apple Tree Yard

Babou Ceesay, Guerrilla

Toby Jones, Detectorists

Matt Smith, The Crown

Writer’s Award

Mackenzie Crook, Detectorists

Jed Mercurio, Line of Duty

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton, Inside No 9

BPG Innovation in Broadcasting

Albert - the free online tool for calculating a production’s carbon footprint

BBC Three – for showcasing new comedy talent

Channel 4 – for new advances in championing diversity both on and off screen