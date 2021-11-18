Great Ormond Street Christmas ad follows little boy’s journey back to family

An unwell child making his way from hospital to home in donated stockings is depicted in the latest Great Ormond Street Hospital Christmas ad by Adam & Eve/DDB.

The 60-second animated film, which launches today via digital media channels and digital out-of-home media, has been created to mark this year’s Christmas donations appeal by the London children’s hospital.

Proceeds from the fundraising effort will go towards GOSH Charity, which raises money for research into new treatments, medical equipment, support services for children and their families, building refurbishments and other essential areas.

Some of the cash from this year’s appeal will also be used to make the hospital feel “a home from home” for those children who are unable to return to their own.

In the “One step closer to home” film, a couple of donated stockings fly off the wall of the hospital and onto the feet of a little boy in a hospital bed wired up to equipment.

As he makes his way outside in the snow, more stockings are added to his feet so he becomes taller, eventually reaching the height of the Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben. Set to the track Home to you (this Christmas), donated by Norwegian pop star Sigrid, the little boy eventually makes it back to his family home and wakes up in bed with his family standing at the door.

The film is based on a real-life patient from GOSH, Henry, who has spent two previous Christmases in the hospital. Henry receives specialist care for a rare cardiac condition and has a tracheostomy and ventilation tube, which has been depicted in the film.

It builds on last year’s campaign for GOSH Charity, which featured another real-life patient, Mia, making her own journey home from GOSH at Christmas.

This year’s film was created by directing duo Tjoff Koong and produced by Strange Beast.

Media agencies All Response Media and Hearts & Science are helping to promote the campaign, with the latter sourcing free media space.

The media buying campaign, developed by Hearts & Science, includes digital out of home in both large formats and rail D6 screens, as well as video/static ads across a range of social platforms including Facebook and Snapchat.

Charlotte Wolfenden, managing partner at Adam & Eve/DDB, said: “It’s been incredibly humbling to work with GOSH Charity on their Christmas appeal this year and to bring to life the magical story of Henry’s journey home.

“We really hope it encourages people to support GOSH Charity this Christmas, so that other children like Henry can celebrate Christmas at home with their families.”

Garrett O’Reilly, managing director of Hearts & Science, added: “This is the second Christmas where we’ve supported GOSH Charity and helped it drive awareness for its fundraising to help get children home for the festive season. It’s always remarkable to be able to use the power of media to spread the message in such a heart-warming way.

“Working with Adam & Eve/DDB has been seamless and collaborative throughout as we have a strong ongoing relationship. We always enjoy seeing the team's great creative work and enabling it to be seen more widely."