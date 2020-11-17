Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity brings children home for Christmas

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity has launched an animated Christmas campaign that charts a patient’s journey home for the festive period.

The film, by Adam & Eve/DDB, features GOSH patient Mia and her sister Amy, both of whom were treated at hospital years apart for the same rare neurological condition, chronic demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Mia was three weeks old when she was admitted to hospital with CIDP but returned home in time to be reunited with her big sister for Christmas Eve.

In the animated story, Mia falls asleep in her GOSH room, which is adorned with festive decorations. A magical wind then carries her and other sleeping children away from the hospital on their journeys home, passing landmarks such as Edinburgh Castle, the Angel of the North and Clevedon Pier.

It ends with a real home video of Mia and Amy running downstairs in their matching pyjamas to open their Christmas stockings.

GOSH Charity’s “Home for Christmas” campaign raises awareness of its work to get children home to their families and to support those who must stay in hospital for treatment over the festive season.

The work was created by Simone Warme and Jeppe Vidstrup and directed by Marlies Van Der Wel through Partizan Studio. Hearts & Science is the media agency, while Ocean Outdoor, JCDecaux, Verizon, News UK, The Guardian and The Telegraph have donated media space. It will run on TV next week.

Louise Parkes, chief executive of GOSH Charity, said: “After the year we’ve all had, spending time with loved ones feels even more important than ever, and that includes the seriously ill children who are being treated at GOSH this festive season.

"We’re so excited to launch our ‘Home for Christmas’ campaign which will help GOSH get more children home to their families, and to help the hospital be a ‘home from home’ during these incredibly difficult times.

“Over the last few months, we have been truly humbled by all the amazing support we’ve received, and hope that people can come together again to spread as much Christmas cheer as possible, at a time when we need it most.”