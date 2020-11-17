Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity brings children home for Christmas

Campaign by Adam & Eve/DDB raises awareness of charity's work over the festive season.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity has launched an animated Christmas campaign that charts a patient’s journey home for the festive period.

The film, by Adam & Eve/DDB, features GOSH patient Mia and her sister Amy, both of whom were treated at hospital years apart for the same rare neurological condition, chronic demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Mia was three weeks old when she was admitted to hospital with CIDP but returned home in time to be reunited with her big sister for Christmas Eve. 

In the animated story, Mia falls asleep in her GOSH room, which is adorned with festive decorations. A magical wind then carries her and other sleeping children away from the hospital on their journeys home, passing landmarks such as Edinburgh Castle, the Angel of the North and Clevedon Pier. 

It ends with a real home video of Mia and Amy running downstairs in their matching pyjamas to open their Christmas stockings.

GOSH Charity’s “Home for Christmas” campaign raises awareness of its work to get children home to their families and to support those who must stay in hospital for treatment over the festive season. 

The work was created by Simone Warme and Jeppe Vidstrup and directed by Marlies Van Der Wel through Partizan Studio. Hearts & Science is the media agency, while Ocean Outdoor, JCDecaux, Verizon, News UK, The Guardian and The Telegraph have donated media space. It will run on TV next week. 

Louise Parkes, chief executive of GOSH Charity, said: “After the year we’ve all had, spending time with loved ones feels even more important than ever, and that includes the seriously ill children who are being treated at GOSH this festive season.

"We’re so excited to launch our ‘Home for Christmas’ campaign which will help GOSH get more children home to their families, and to help the hospital be a ‘home from home’ during these incredibly difficult times. 

“Over the last few months, we have been truly humbled by all the amazing support we’ve received, and hope that people can come together again to spread as much Christmas cheer as possible, at a time when we need it most.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

Promoted

November 03, 2020
How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

November 02, 2020
MEDIA
Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Promoted

November 01, 2020