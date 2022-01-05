How Great Ormond Street ‘Play’ hub is helping charity to build relevance outside of London

Fear, anger, joy, disgust and sadness – Pixar’s Inside Out illustrated the complexities of children’s emotions through endearing and lovable animated characters. Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has gone one step further, using much-loved children’s characters to help children actively recover from anxiety, loneliness and fear of the unknown.

While most adults have struggled to make sense of their emotions during Covid, the hardest hit were children. However, GOSH’s deputy director of brand and content marketing, Nick Radmore, explains how the original idea to create a learning and entertainment platform featuring characters from children’s literature was conceived before the pandemic as a way to build brand relevance across the UK.

“By the very nature of our location (London) and our name, we’re limited from a brand point of view,” Radmore says, detailing how people mainly perceive GOSH as a hospital, forgetting that it’s a charity brand that goes further than helping seriously ill children in London.

“While we treat kids from across the UK, the further you get away from London, the less likely it is that somebody feels that we’re relevant to them,” he explains, admitting this affects fundraising efforts, as people outside London are less likely to support it financially, as they're ignorant of the wider role it plays. “We have a role to play nationally and internationally, but people don’t perceive that.”

This is where GOSH’s expert Play team comes in. Radmore explains that one role of GOSH is to make children’s experiences as normal as possible, given the abnormality of travelling to London for specific treatment. One way they do that is through play.

“We have the biggest team of play experts, possibly in the world,” he says. “They are there to ensure kids have a normal experience. They’ll encourage children to kids to do injections and take blood because kids don’t like needles.”

After things were put on hold due to the pandemic, the team eventually got in touch with Adam & Eve/DDB with the rough idea that it could use play to connect with more people across the UK, using elements of what they do at the hospital, and delivering it to parents at home.

Andy Mcananey, creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB, says that, after the brief, the team met up with the Play team at GOSH. “They recounted the stuff they do at the hospital – those techniques used and stories told were incredible,” he recalls. “We tried to take that truth in what they did, but make it palatable to people around the country.”

That’s when they decided to do it through stories with techniques within it, he says. So the team began reaching out to children's character IP owners.

“The response was fantastic, considering we didn’t have a fully formed idea. But we started to feel the project out, together, alongside the Play team. Some properties asked us to write the story or the framework, while others wanted to write it themselves.

“That’s why it ended up in such a good place. It was quite overwhelming how open they were to be involved with us and it is a fluid way of working in each case.”

Dovetailing with the return to school, GOSH launched the learning and entertainment platform in early September, with the “Power of play” hub offering stories from the likes of Lewis Carroll’s Alice (and Tweedledee and Tweedledum), Peter Pan, Hey Duggee and Beano’s Dennis and Gnasher.

While a Horrid Henry animated story and an audiobook from CBeebies’ JoJo and Gran Gran joined the line-up on the hub in October.

Each story showed how play techniques can be used to overcome a specific challenge relevant to any children across the UK, including anxiety, loneliness and fear of the unknown.

But the key to the hub was the various formats in which the stories were packaged. “That was driven by us,” Christian Sewell, Mcananey’s creative partner, says. “We’ve got a big age range. Hey Duggee is more appropriate in the short film format, whereas younger kids pick up a book – take it away and read it on their own. So it gives you more scope to do different things."

Sewell underscores that the “Power of play” is a platform. “It’s not a one-off. We’re looking to add to it continuously, hitting different topics, ages and media. As we mentioned earlier, when we first set out to talk to IP owners and share our intent, it was difficult, because we didn’t have anything to show.”

But he hopes that, now it’s out and about, it will become easier to open conversations with future properties. “We want to create a wonderful library filled with lessons and fun,” he says.

And from a brand point of view, Radmore adds that the aim is to help as many parents and families as they can and to build emotional resilience.

“We want to connect with more people so more people see us as relevant in their lives. So that more people think about GOSH as a cause that's relevant to them. When they run a marathon or make a donation, we want them to consider GOSH. We’re not going to change that overnight. We are 170 years of being about seriously ill children. Now we’re talking to parents, telling them we can help your child in the here and now. They don’t need to come to GOSH to benefit from its expertise.”