The Great Reset campaign launches with five creative ideas for different media channels

The Great Reset, an initiative led by Purpose Disrupters to encourage people to continue environmentally friendly behaviours they adopted during lockdown, has revealed the winning work from a creative contest launched last month.

The work was selected in response to a creative brief developed by Will Lion, chief strategy officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, which asked for entries that “celebrate the accidental climate heroes of Britain and encourage them to make it a badge of honour”.

The campaign, running nationally, consists of five separate creative ideas, each for a different media channel. The winners were chosen from more than 200 entries from over 30 agencies and freelancers, which were judged by D&AD’s New Blood Academy with WPP.

The winners are:

“The great pause” for digital out of home, by ITV Creative’s Florence Wilson and freelance creative Anton Ezer

“Thanks for nothing” for press, by Rhys Hughes and Barret Helander, creative team at Elvis

“Letters to you” for radio, by Richard Spalding and John Hale at Global Radio

“#ShiftHappens” for digital channels including Stylist.co.uk, by Karoshi (Simon Confino, Murray Partridge, Cathy Heng and Jade Trott)

Little Reset Brew Co., a direct-to-consumer tea brand, by Pratik Vyas, Kevin Chote, Tom Howlett and Paul Bentley at Household

The DOOH campaign launched at the weekend, with other channels following shortly after. It will run until the end of October.

The Great Reset originated in an event held in late March by the Purpose Disruptors when it became clear that lockdown offered an opportunity to promote positive behaviour for the environment.

In July, Purpose Disruptors launched a “call to arms” film created by Iris, published a white paper co-written by strategists at Gravity Road and Thinkhouse, and hosted a series of climate gatherings and creative briefings.

Last month, it revealed that media owners including ClearChannel, WeTransfer, Stylist, The Independent and Mail Metro Media had donated space to the campaign.

Lisa Merrick-Lawless, co-founder of Purpose Disruptors, said: “There is something really interesting going on here. At a time when there is a global crisis and many people and agencies are struggling, they are finding time and space to come together and create something to tackle climate change.

"This is a sign of what is to come, people in the industry want to work together and use their creativity to solve a problem ‘bigger than self’, this is perhaps the starkest signifier to date that the industry’s attitudes to reckless consumerism are changing.”